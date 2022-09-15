A light drizzle of rain didn’t keep families at home Saturday as a large crowd participated in a myriad of events at Makin’ Macon Fit.
From a bicycle rodeo for kids, to those who really go the distance competing in the 30 mile bike tour, Makin’ Macon Fit started from Macon County Junior High School for the long distance events and was the place for dynamic children’s activities.
Again this year, the Lafayette Rotary Club was a major sponsor and participant. Marcus Smith, president of this year’s Rotary Club, said the group is always ready to help in this event for what it promotes.
“Healthy activities to get everyone moving is a worthwhile endeavor,” he said. “And if it gets the entire family moving, what a great way to promote health and fitness in our community.
“So many families these days have the kids on their phone or Xbox. Mom and dad may have brought work home. Doing something healthy as a family promotes quality time with each other.
“And the community support from businesses just make this event a worthwhile way to raise funds for our schools and teachers. The students benefit as well. Funds raised from the event also go to a scholarship fund for those who want to make a career in the health profession.”
Anita Downs was there supporting her niece. “My niece, when she knew I was coming in to town for a visit, insisted I join her,” Downs said. “I was expecting to see a few health-related booths and a few activities for the kids. I was amazed at the number of events for her and her friends.
“She is now insisting I come back next year and participate in some events with her. My boss will get an email from me this weekend asking off for next year.”
Downs, laughing, said “I have never planned so far ahead for anything. My boss will think I’m crazy. I also now will have to invest in some decent running shoes, and should probably start getting in shape now for next year as to not let Emma down.”
Winners
Kindergarten: Walker Schafer, Paual Delgado
1st grade: Camden Jones, Nylenna Harris
2nd grade: Kalan West, Blakely Law
3rd grade: Jacob Schafter, Brianna Carter
5th grade: Kelton Jetton, Zaya Flowers
6th grade: Ace Meador, Madison Biggers
Results of the 5k
Overall male: Zachary Grace 22:09
Overall female: Amy Walworth 22:45
5. Placido Matais-Garcia 40:20
4. Maddison Sullivan 35:04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.