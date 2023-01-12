620 Pelham, a Smithville manufacturer of military uniforms, is considering expanding operations into the former Racoe manufacturing facility on College Street in Red Boiling Springs. The move will require 50 employees to be able to start by February.
“If those employees can’t be found in Red Boiling Springs, 620 Pelham may keep operations in Smithville,” said Jenny Southworth, human resources specialist.
620 Pelham will hold a job fair on Saturday at Red Boiling Springs City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to gauge interest. The starting wage is $12.80 per hour, with rates higher for those with sewing experience, according to the company. Pelham’s pay rate can go up to $18.50 per hour depending on production numbers.
“The salary is a bit low to start,” said Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis. “With the skill set that many of our residents have from sewing, it seems like a perfect fit. And, with the employees raising production numbers they can see a higher wage.
“After Racoe lost the clothing contracts and closed about a year ago, those specialized skills meant employees had a hard time finding jobs. So 620 Pelham wanting to expand their operations here is a smart move,” said Hollis.
Dan Tidcomb, of the Tennessee Central Economic Authority, said, “I see this as a positive development for Red Boiling Springs residents that previously worked at Racoe. Bringing work back to RBS has been a goal we want to achieve.”
The Smithville location of 620 Pelham has 60 employees.
“620 Pelham is actively gaining military contracts to keep the organization expanding, and providing middle Tennessee employees with sustainable jobs,” said Tidcomb.
Southworth said if plans move forward, 620 Pelham would lease the Racoe facility.
“We will start with renting the former Racoe building for now. And, see how efficient the operation is before we consider purchasing it,” she said.
