Pelham Manufacturing

Victoria Penalta, left, and Katalina Sanchez work recently at 620 Pelham’s Smithville facility. The company is considering expanding operations to Red Boiling Springs.

 Submitted

620 Pelham, a Smithville manufacturer of military uniforms, is considering expanding operations into the former Racoe manufacturing facility on College Street in Red Boiling Springs. The move will require 50 employees to be able to start by February.

“If those employees can’t be found in Red Boiling Springs, 620 Pelham may keep operations in Smithville,” said Jenny Southworth, human resources specialist.

