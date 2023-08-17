Every year in Macon County, the fair comes and signals the end of summer for many.
It is full of events, from music to carnival rides and everything in between, and the women’s building at the Macon County Fairgrounds was filled with a variety of displays and competitions.
Macon County natives Tammy Driver and Mary Meador are no strangers to entering their work in the women’s exhibit at the Macon County Fair.
Those women will tell you that it’s no small task with the compiling their entries.
“I was born and raised here in Macon County, and I’ve been entering in the fair since I was a little girl in 4-H,” Driver said. “It’s something I’ve continued to do throughout life, and I truly enjoy it. I love it, and I think we’ve grown over the last few years in the homemakers group.
“I think I had 55 entries this year. I’d love to do more, but with me working full-time, I am limited to what I can do for now.”
Driver enjoys an array of things, but her main interests lie in canning, photography, and scrapbooking.
“We have a huge garden each year, so I enter as much as I can in the garden and produce groups,” Driver said. “Growing up, my grandmother lived next door to us, and she would ask me to come help her make jams and jellies. She also canned beans, tomatoes and other things, so I learned everything from her. I can and preserve as much as I can each year. We always say, ‘We will die from something, but it won’t be from starvation.’ ”
Her interest in photography has been long-standing as well.
“I got into photography when our children were little,” Driver said. “I was always scrapbooking and saving the memories. When our son started football, I would take photos, but they wouldn’t be much good. So, I went out and bought a really nice camera. That’s where my photography journey started.
“I’m now obsessed with it and about to buy another new camera.”
Driver looks forward to capturing even more memories with that new photography equipment during a planned fall vacation.
Meador is one of the youngest exhibitors at only 26. She won this year’s first premier exhibitor award for having the most entries at a whopping 94 entries.
“I do baking and canning mostly,” said Meador. “I do enjoy other things, like sewing, floral and some gardening. Doing gardening, I get to spend time with my dad, and doing things with flowers, I get to spend time with my mom.”
Like Driver, many of Meador’s interests were sparked at a young age.
“I’ve been canning since I was very little,” Meador said. “My grandmother, Elsie Phillips, did most of the canning. I would spend a lot of time helping her and learned a lot from her. Now, my nannie, Lillian Meador, will tell me if I do something wrong when I’m canning.”
Meador enjoys spending time at the fair, although she isn’t doing a lot of what most people her age enjoy.
“It is family tradition for us all to go to the fair on Monday night and see all the exhibits in homemaking and gardening and other things like that,” Meador said. “I like seeing how my papaw’s corn did or my nannie’s cakes.
“I never really liked riding the rides or playing the games. I enjoy spending time with my family on those Monday nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.