The recent redo of the intersection of TN 52 and Church Street on the west side of town has got some residents asking questions. The change means no left turn when coming from the west — a turn many take to get downtown.

Jennifer West, of The Barn on Church wedding venue at 538 Church St., is concerned that the change was made without getting input from the affected businesses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.