The recent redo of the intersection of TN 52 and Church Street on the west side of town has got some residents asking questions. The change means no left turn when coming from the west — a turn many take to get downtown.
Jennifer West, of The Barn on Church wedding venue at 538 Church St., is concerned that the change was made without getting input from the affected businesses.
“We had a wedding this past week. Many of the guests were not from this area, and arrived later than they had planned,” West said. “Google Maps does not realize yet that the intersection has changed. How long will it take Google to update that for my clients and their guests? It was just uncalled for at this time, when the city, county, and state haven’t begun construction, and their plans may change.”
The intersection was redone in preparation for growth in the area, according to Macon County Mayor Steve Jones.
“(Lafayette) Mayor Jerry Wilmore and I discussed to go ahead and get the new intersection started,” Jones said. “It is just one thing already completed as we await mid-summer to start construction on the new administration building, as well as the move of the health department to that area.”
The volume of traffic in that area will continue to grow as these buildings are being constructed and completed.
“We understand some residents may not see the benefit of it now. I know it will relieve a lot of congestion as the plans ramp up to build,” Jones said.
District 7 County Commissioner Barry King said people in his district are upset about the change.
“This issue should raise a lot of questions. First, if the area becomes a four-way stop, or four-way traffic light the cement island there would have to be removed. I just think we are still too far out from the actual construction to need this at this time. Secondly, plans change for better traffic flow, or the construction site could change. There was no rush. My constituents care, they elected me, so I care,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.