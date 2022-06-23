Key Park has been the home for farmers to sell their fresh produce for quite a few years. Earlier this year, City Mayor Jerry Wilmore shared that the county received a grant that would provide for a new pavilion for the area farmers.
According to Keith Allen, UT Ag Agent and County Director, the last few years, there have been five or six farmers who sell their produce at the park. The new pavilion will be able to hold even more farmers with approximate booth spaces of 10’ by 10’.
Allen said there would be mounted fans to keep farmers and their customers cool. And, electrical outlets will be available for the farmers to bring more fans if needed.
Walter Andrews of Walt Building won the bid for the construction. The company has been working to clear the area, and the site is ready for construction. Allen said work stopped to get ready for the Hillbilly Days setup, and that the heat had slowed the progress a bit as well. Construction was scheduled to continue, weather permitting, on Monday. Allen anticipates the building will be completed by Friday.
Key Park offers citizens a mile of walkways, pavilions with grills, playground equipment, swimming pool, camping areas, and basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. It’s been a great asset for the city, and Allen believes the Park will continue to grow and improve as the city changes.
