FEMA Aid

Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Survivor Assistance Team members Allison Rowe and Morgan Savoy survey the damage from the March 31 and April 1 storms along Route 54 in Covington.

 Submitted

Homeowners in Macon County who had damage or losses in the March 31 storms have less than a month left to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.

“I definitely recommend people apply now as opposed to later, because the sooner they get their applications in, the sooner (applicants can) receive a determination and get aid,” FEMA Public Affairs Specialist Kim Keblish said. “The fastest and easiest ways to apply for assistance are to do so online at DisasterAssistance.gov or to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.”

