Homeowners in Macon County who had damage or losses in the March 31 storms have less than a month left to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.
“I definitely recommend people apply now as opposed to later, because the sooner they get their applications in, the sooner (applicants can) receive a determination and get aid,” FEMA Public Affairs Specialist Kim Keblish said. “The fastest and easiest ways to apply for assistance are to do so online at DisasterAssistance.gov or to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.”
Applicants to FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program could receive grants to help pay for temporary housing and for home repairs to their home. The grants could also help pay for disaster-related expenses, like property loss, childcare, medical or dental care.
After filling out the application online, residents can expect a phone call to schedule a home inspection.
“Within about 14 days after applying for assistance, folks may receive a call from a home inspector,” Keblish said. “It’s important to note that the call may come from an out-of-state or an unlisted number. So, it’s important that those folks are picking up the phone during that time or returning those calls. After that inspection is scheduled, a home inspector will come to their home. They will be wearing a FEMA photo ID badge. That’s the best way to identify official FEMA personnel. The home inspector will make an assessment of the home and try to determine what it will take to make the home safe and habitable to live in again.”
Applicants may be contacted by FEMA to provide additional documentation.
“FEMA will be reaching out to the applicants by phone, email or postal mail, or, sometimes, all three,” Keblish said. “FEMA may ask folks to submit additional documentation. Sometimes, FEMA asks for proof of occupancy of a home for renters, or proof of home ownership, or proof of identity. We may ask for insurance benefits coverage information or an insurance settlement. It’s really important for people to submit that documentation, because that’s how FEMA’s able to make a better determination about their case.”
