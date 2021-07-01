Timing was everthing.
For Daniel Cook, it seemed that it was time to return.
It was announced on June 22 that Cook will be the Macon County High School principal.
“I’ve considered it several times,” the 38-year-old Cook said. “I really loved where I was at. I had a great faculty and staff (at Central, which is a second and third-grade school). It was a great culture.
“It was time to return to Macon County High. I love kids that age. It’s a lot of moving parts. It will be more of a challenge.”
After spending his first six months in education teaching at Clay County High School, Cook was named the head football coach and a math instructor at Macon County High School in 2005. That was followed by three years as an assistant principal at Macon County High, serving in that capacity while Stephanie Meador was the school’s principal.
“I had one thing in mind when I got into education … that was coaching football,” Cook said. “That’s all I wanted to do. That’s what I thought about. I wanted to turn Macon County football around. I enjoyed my time there. It got to the point to where it didn’t feel right anymore.
“As soon as I resigned from coaching, I had a drive to go into administration.”
Cook’s wife — Meranda Cook — is also a principal, serving in that capacity for approximately 15 years at Defeated Elementary School in Smith County.
Cook indicated that leaving Central after nine years was a tough decision.
“It’s been very difficult for me,” Cook said. “With the situation with my family and being split between two (school) districts, that’s what has kept me from going back to Macon County High previously, but it just feels right.
“Since Mr. (Tony) Boles (the Macon County Director of Schools) called me, I’m pumped. There’s some challenges ahead of us. I have to have a lot of help. I have to have all those resources rowing in the same boat and the same direction. Macon County High School is a good school. There’s a lot of good people. I’m looking forward to recreating those relationships with them and looking forward to creating new relationships with people who have come on since I left.”
Despite his familiarity with Macon County High School, Cook expects there to be a reacclimation period.
“I think there’s definitely going to be a transition period to adapt to the climate of the older-age child,” Cook said. “The bigger thing is adapating back to the building. A lot of things change in education in nine years. There’s new faces, new programs, new protocols. I think being in elementary education will help me to return in understanding these children and the backgrounds they come from and the struggles they have. Hopefully, that helps me to put them on a platform to success.”
Cook informed his faculty and staff at Central last Wednesday, met with guidance counselors at Macon County High School that same day and then had meetings with MCHS assistant principals on Friday.
“We’re trying to take it one day at a time,” Cook said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Ben Johnson informed the Macon County High faculty and staff that he was resigning as principal on May 24.
Cook becomes the school’s third principal in less than one calendar year.
“I worked at Macon County High School for seven years,” Cook said. “In essence, I spent 15 years of my life there. I graduated from there. While I was at (Tennessee) Tech (University), I was a graduate assistant with the (MCHS) football team. That school has been a big part of my life.
“I’m really excited to be able to return. It’s kind of bittersweet for me. I’m leaving some people who I think a lot of, but it’s sweet at the same time to return to my alma mater. I want to put my stamp on the culture at Macon County high School.”
Johnson was hired last July. He succeeded B.J. West, who was initially moved into a special-education-classroom teaching spot before eventually accepting a position with Trousdale County Schools. That came after West was the emcee at the Macon County High graduation in mid-June of last year after being given a coronavirus test one day earlier. Two days after the graduation, it was discovered that West tested positive.
Johnson — a 39-year-old DeKalb County native — fulfilled the remainder of his contract with the school system, which lasted through Wednesday.
“That’s a huge piece,” Cook said of the school’s need to find stability. “I see a window of time that I have in my life that I can build some continuity and community in that school. Since Macon County High School was located on that premises, I think I walk in with more experience than any principal that has been hired in the past 23 or 24 years. I have the second-most tenure of any principal in our district. I’m hoping I can bring that with me. I hope that will promote good continuity in the building that will be there even when I leave.”
