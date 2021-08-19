A Cookeville man was arrested last Wednesday and charged with arson.
Troy Wendell Tuck, 46, faces multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
According to information provided by the TBI, special agents and fire investigators began an investigation on Nov. 9, 2020, along with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
A fire occurred at a residence located at 1155 Carthage Road in Red Boiling Springs.
Tuck was identified as the individual responsible for setting the fire.
Then, on Aug. 2, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Tuck with one count of aggravated arson and with filing a false insurance claim. He was arrested last Wednesday and booked into the Macon County Jail.
Tuck’s bond was set at $100,000.
