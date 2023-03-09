In recent Macon County School Board meetings and Macon County Commission meetings, it has been detailed that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is considering pulling out of the Tri-County Vocational Center because it has become no longer cost effective for TCAT to send instructors from Hartsville to Red Boiling Springs due to decreased student enrollment.

However, it was detailed that TCAT would continue serving students in Macon County if the county built a new vocational center in Lafayette, believing that it would increase student enrollment.

