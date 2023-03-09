In recent Macon County School Board meetings and Macon County Commission meetings, it has been detailed that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is considering pulling out of the Tri-County Vocational Center because it has become no longer cost effective for TCAT to send instructors from Hartsville to Red Boiling Springs due to decreased student enrollment.
However, it was detailed that TCAT would continue serving students in Macon County if the county built a new vocational center in Lafayette, believing that it would increase student enrollment.
However, following those meetings, the Macon County Times has learned from TCAT officials that the information that was given to the Times was incorrect saying, “Just to be clear, we never told Macon County to build us a school for CTE courses.”
Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter assumed responsibility for the misunderstanding and says that he appreciates the relationship between TCAT and the Macon County School District.
“I value our partnership with TCAT,” said Carter. “I (said) what I thought to be true. After my meeting with TCAT on Friday, I found out that my understanding was incorrect.”
