In the Dec. 23 edition of the Times, it was reported that school board and county commission candidates statewide would be delayed until Jan. 5 to pick up their necessary paperwork to run for election. However, in Macon County because the redistricting process has already been passed, all candidates vying for county commission or school board are able to pick up and submit the necessary paperwork between Dec. 20 and noon on Feb. 17.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.