In the Dec. 23 edition of the Times, it was reported that school board and county commission candidates statewide would be delayed until Jan. 5 to pick up their necessary paperwork to run for election. However, in Macon County because the redistricting process has already been passed, all candidates vying for county commission or school board are able to pick up and submit the necessary paperwork between Dec. 20 and noon on Feb. 17.
Correction
Terry McCormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Articles
- Macon man charged with raping handicapped woman
- Arrests
- Sumner man faces multiple charges after crash
- Gubernatorial hopeful speaks at Macon Democrat Christmas event
- Window open for election candidates to file petitions
- Christmas on the Square
- Kentucky man charged with impersonating officer
- 4-H public speaking winners announced
- Macon man hit with additional child rape charge
- RBS girls split pair of games
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.