A Cottontown woman was arrested following an alleged dispute with her grandparents last week.
Melody N. Shoulders, 20, faces multiple charges following in the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Bobby Jacoby was dispatched a residence on Mary’s Lane in Lafayette due to a female that was being hostile with her grandparents.
When Jacoby arrived, he could hear Shoulders screaming inside the residence, and Jacoby was met at the door by her grandfather, who said that Shoulders was in the residence high on something and had scratched and struck his face. He also said that Shoulders pushed her grandmother while attempting to get to her grandfather.
As Jacoby entered the residence, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
Jacoby determined that Shoulders was the primary aggressor and attempted to place her in custody. However, Shoulders sat in the floor and said that she wasn’t going anywhere until her father arrived.
Jacoby advised her that she was not waiting and that if she didn’t stand up that she would be charged with resisting arrest.
She again said that she wasn’t going anywhere, so with the assistance of Sgt. Kyle Petty, Shoulders was lifted from the ground and placed into handcuffs.
The report states that Shoulders resisted and wrestled the officers all the way to the patrol car.
Jacoby advised her that if she had any type of illegal narcotic on her that she needed to turn it over before she entered the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. She said that she may a marijuana roach on her but didn’t know where it was.
Following a search of her body at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, the roach was located as she was concealing it in her private parts.
Shoulders was charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and introducing drugs into a county institution.
Her bond was set at $10,000, and her court date is slated for July 21.
