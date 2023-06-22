The Macon County Commission passed the 2023-24 fiscal budget on the first reading during Monday evening’s regular meeting.
One of the most significant increases involves raises for Macon County educators and employees of the Macon County School system.
The Macon County School Board met on June 8 to discuss the state’s requirement to raise teacher wages.
“Gov. (Bill) Lee has mandated that by the 2026-27 school year that no teacher in the state of Tennessee will earn less than $50,000 per year,” Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter said. “Our teachers wages are not yet there, so we are seeking to do step increases of $1,962 for certified (with a teaching certificate) employees, per year for the next four years. At this rate of increase, we would be at the $50,000 mandated mark by the 2026-27 school year.”
Carter presented the school system’s proposed budget to the county commissioners earlier on Monday evening, prior to the start of the regular meeting.
“I divided the amount we were shy for the total raise teachers need by the 2026-27 school year by four to keep it easier on the budget.” Macon County Director of Schools Shawn said, during Monday night’s meeting. “The only other choice I had was to do it all at once, which would have been much harder on the budget.”
Macon County Mayor Steve Jones added, “I have to say that the school director and Melissa (Evetts, the Macon County Schools’ bookkeeper) worked on this until they could put a balanced budget before us. This is one of the first times that has ever happened.”
Carter used a specific formula to determine the gradual increase.
“What I did was take our beginning teachers salary and subtracted it from the $50,000 mandated wage, and it came to $7,848,” Carter said. “So, the $1,962 per year raise was the minimum amount that I could put in for that would get us to the state mandate by the 2026-27 school year. If we had the money this year, I could have raised everyone that is certified up to $50,000 and been in compliance this year.
“I decided this was the most logical way to do it, which was divide what we needed by four and give that raise every year until we reach our goal of the $50,000 per year wage increase.”
Carter also wanted to increase the non-certified school employees as well.
“We didn’t want to give the certified employees a raise without also bumping up the non-certified (without a teaching certificate) staff, because they are just as important as the teachers are,” Carter said. “We could not function without the non-certified staff.”
