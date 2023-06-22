COUNTY COMMISSION PHOTO

Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter presented the school system’s budget to the Macon County Commission on Monday evening.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

The Macon County Commission passed the 2023-24 fiscal budget on the first reading during Monday evening’s regular meeting.

One of the most significant increases involves raises for Macon County educators and employees of the Macon County School system.

