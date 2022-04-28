Lafayette lost a pioneering business woman and a prominent citizen as Carolyn R. Smith, 73, died April 16 at her residence.
In 1992, Smith opened a McDonald’s franchise in Macon County, giving jobs to hundreds of people throughout the years.
Smith and her son, Marcus Smith, partnered with leadership roles at McDonald’s for many years.
Funeral Services for Carolyn Smith was conducted on Friday April 22 at Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Elder Kevin Harrison officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Smith; her children, Melissa and Marcus of Lafayette; her children-in-law, Michael Shockley and Suzanne Smith of Lafayette; her mother, Lyla Russell of Murfreesboro; her grandchildren, Hayden Shockley, Hayden York, Makinley Smith, Cheney Smith, Hannah York, Hannah Shockley and Ava Smith; her brothers, Fred (Kim Russell) and Jim (Tina Russell); and her caregiver, Linda Pedigo of Lafayette.
“So sorry to hear this,” former employee Sherry Hardy said after hearing the news of Smith’s passing. “I worked with Ms. Carolyn a long time ago. She always was a good person to work with. My prayers are with the family.”
The family requests donations are made to the Ronald McDonald House. Donations can be made by calling or stopping by the funeral home.
