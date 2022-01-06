It was an unusual weather weekend in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with storms on Saturday followed by snow on Sunday night.
Stormy conditions in and around Macon County permeated the area on New Year’s Eve and into much of New Year’s Day.
Straight line winds broke a light pole, and parts of northern and eastern Macon County were left without power for several hours on New Year’s Day.
“This afternoon’s straight line winds broke a major transmission pole in the line that feeds our East Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs substations. Approximately 7,300 members in northern and eastern Macon County are affected,” Tri-County Electric said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
Workers were dispatched to the area to replace the pole and were able to restore power by Saturday evening to its customers.
Bowling Green, Kentucky witnessed the worst of the storm damage, as a tornado came through the city and part of Warren County, causing damage to some businesses on Saturday. It marked the second time within a month that storms have hit Bowling Green.
By Sunday, a cold front had moved through bringing with it much colder temperatures and then rain that turned to snow in the evening hours. The snow, the first of the winter of 2021-22, left about a half-inch dusting in the area by Monday morning and frigid temperatures that dropped into the low 20s, plus gusty winds overnight, caused a hard freeze across the area.
Macon County Schools were already closed for the day, but the dusting of snow did cause Macon Christian Academy to cancel its scheduled Monday classes and close the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.