Macon County will receive $4.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the recently-enacted American Rescue Plan of 2021.
“It is a very generous gift to the county,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “How do we spend it wisely?”
Jones informed the county commissioners of the forthcoming funding at the March 15 county commission meeting.
“We had phone calls with the Tennessee County Services Association (which is comprised of all of the county mayors and others),” Jones said. “This is unprecedented. We’ve never had funds like this to come to us before.”
The $1.9-trillion bill that Congress enacted earlier this month contains $362 billion in relief funds for state and local governments across the nation. The funds are designed to be allocated based on the number of unemployed citizens in each state at the end of 2020.
Overall, Tennessee is expected to receive $3.85 billion in direct relief.
“Things we would normally have to raise takes to figure out what to do, we’ll be able to do projects without it,” Jones said. “Every county now has the ability now to do some projects that they’d have to raise taxes to do.
“(However), this is not a source of recurring funds.”
The city of Lafayette will receive $1.4 million, and Red Boiling Springs will receive $300,000.
Guidance is expected to soon be forthcoming in regard to what the funding can be used on, but Jones presented some options to the county commissioners in regard to areas where the funds could potentially be beneficial.
“We don’t know all the details on what we can be spent on,” Jones said. “We do know it’s primarily county projects and infrastracutre.
“We do want to run some water lines. We hope to get water lines up Sycamore Valley Road and Old Bottom Road. The reason being is that we can no longer get CDBG grants (Community Development Block Grants), because we can’t be competitive (with the cost per residence). So, the state wouldn’t let us apply for one, because it wouldn’t meet their requirements.
“Hopefully, there’s other areas that we may be able to get some funding (for water lines).”
In September, the Macon County Commission approved a measure to run water lines down the 1.8-mile stretch that comprises Taylor Branch Lane, resulting in Lafayette city water going to the 11 residences on that road.
Sycamore Valley Road and Old Bottom Road have been areas that are regularly mentioned as needing water lines.
“Macon County does not have a water utility district,” Jones said. “So, we depend on the cities to supply water. For us to get water to these areas, it depends on the city having the quantity of water to (provide) these places.”
Another concern that has been regularly discussed in recent months is the condition of the Macon County Courthouse.
“The courthouse has problems that have been developing,” Jones said. “The building is deteriorating. The county is actively working with engineers to research and make ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) repairs to the courthouse. The problem we have is there is that every department is runing out of space, file space and storage. The county is growing, and the building is deteriorating. From the outside, it looks good. From the inside, the walls are falling apart.
“The question for the commissioners is how much money to put on that, or do we go out and look at something else. We’re looking at the (former) Rite Aid building. We have our engineerings looking at it, comparing the square footage of each department.”
The former Rite Aid building is located at the corner of the Highway 52 Bypass and Highway 10. It consists of 10,822 square feet and has 55 parking spaces, with the county courthouse currently housing 25 daily employees.
County commissioners toured the facility last Thursday.
“These are serious concerns that the county will have to deal with down the road,” Jones said. “This money is a way to deal with some of these problems and not cost the taxpayers money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.