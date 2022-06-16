Macon County is in the midst of formulating its budget for the next fiscal year, and revenues are on the rise.
County Mayor Steve Jones said the growth of the county is significant and impacts the budget. With growth comes more responsibilities.
“Our tax (revenue) is up, I couldn’t tell you the percentage right now,” he said. “Our sales tax is up, property tax is up. Macon County supposedly is the fastest growing county in the Upper Cumberland Region, which is 14 counties.
“We are in the process of trying to work with that, of course. When you’re growing as fast as we are growing, your infrastructure of your schools has got to be increased, your Justice Center and your jail have to have increased capacity.”
Jones said the county takes a conservative approach to budgeting. “We’re trying to get our budget worked out,” he said. “We like to budget our revenues low and our expenditures high. That way, you don’t get in trouble.”
Projects continue
While leaders are considering the upcoming budget, design and development of the new Administration Building is ongoing. The offices now in the downtown Courthouse will be moved into the new facility. That will have a two-fold effect, increasing parking on the square for shoppers and give the county offices updated, larger space to conduct county business.
The courthouse was built in the early 1900s, and the subsequent growth, particularly in the past few years, has prompted the need for the change.
“The growth of this county has just outgrown the location of the courthouse,” Jones said. “We’ve got some good businesses on the square now, and they need some parking spaces.”
Also, a new Macon County Health Department is on the way and will be built, along with the Administration Building, adjacent to Winding Stairs Park.
