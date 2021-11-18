A Westmoreland couple is facing serious drug charges after detectives and members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department entered their residence with a search warrant and found narcotics and guns at the residence on Nov. 12.
Steven Shaun Thompson, 34, and Lerinda Shrum, 40, both of 6761 Tooley Branch Road, in Westmoreland, were present when police showed up at the residence.
Deputies and detectives found just over 16 grams of meth in the residence as well as numerous items associated with drug paraphernalia.
Officers also found a number of firearms and marijuana on the property during the search.
Thompson is a convicted felon, who is prohibited from owning firearms. He was charged with possession of meth for resale, manufacture of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. Thompson was arrested and taken to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $55,000.
Shrum was also charged with possession of meth for resale, manufacture of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was also arrested and transported to the Macon County Jail, where her bond was set at $40,000.
Both Thompson and Shrum are scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Dec. 15 to answer to the charges against them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.