As the weather starts to cool, flu season is not far off.

“This week, we are seeing lower COVID-19 cases in Macon County, but we still need to be vigilante as flu season is almost here,” said Leanne Bilbrey, Macon County Community Hospital director of nursing. “In the past month, there have been 12 to 15 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are placed in a room by themselves, or with another patient who is positive.”

