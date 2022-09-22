As the weather starts to cool, flu season is not far off.
“This week, we are seeing lower COVID-19 cases in Macon County, but we still need to be vigilante as flu season is almost here,” said Leanne Bilbrey, Macon County Community Hospital director of nursing. “In the past month, there have been 12 to 15 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are placed in a room by themselves, or with another patient who is positive.”
Those patients are kept in rooms where negative air pressure is turned on. Staff are still using the protocol of wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection.
“The public should continue to protect others and yourself by staying home if you feel sick,” Bilbrey said. “Everyone should be following good hand hygiene, getting plenty of rest, and drink water about six to eight times per day.”
For those needing a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, those are available at Macon County Community Hospital by appointment only.
The Macon County Health Department also has both types of COVID-19 vaccines. The health department will have shots for the public every Friday. Local pharmacies also carry the vaccine and booster shots.
The flu vaccine is available to the public at local pharmacies and at the health department.
