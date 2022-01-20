As in many parts of the country this winter, Covid-19 numbers are on the rise in Macon County, due primarily to the Omicron variant.
According to Macon County Health Department Director Matt Tuck, the numbers have been climbing in the county, even though testing is now only administered twice per week.
“They have changed from daily counts to weekly counts in how they are reporting cases now. But the number of cases is going up,” Tuck said. “We are testing just two days a week now, but the number of tests we are doing is still going up. Ever since the holidays, the number of cases has been doing up. Currently, in Macon County there are 463 active Covid cases.”
For the week of Jan. 8, the average daily number of cases in Macon County was 40. That figure was up from 34 cases on average the previous week, according to Tuck.
The Omicron variant is primarily responsible for that increase, Tuck said.
“The Omicron variant is the dominant strand of the virus right now in Tennessee and in Macon County. Over 90% of the Covid cases we currently have are from the Omicron variant,” Tuck said. “It is much more contagious than when the Delta variant was the dominant strand. When the Delta variant became prevalent, it took three months for the first case to get to Tennessee. With the Omicron variant, it has only taken three weeks.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 240 people hospitalized in Macon County due to Covid-19.
Tuck indicated that the county currently is running about a 40% positivity rate for all people who have been tested for Covid-19 in the county.
Tuck also added that those who are fully vaccinated and have had their booster shots are 17 times less likely to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials at the Macon County Health Department indicated that they currently have plenty of the Moderna vaccine and a limited amount of the Pfizer vaccine for those who wish to be vaccinated. Booster shots are also available.
Testing for Covid-19 is conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health department beginning at 10 a.m. Self tests are also given out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For more information, call the Macon County Health Department at 615-666-2142 during normal business hours.
