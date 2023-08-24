New restaurant is bringing a taste of Kentucky to Lafayette

Tamara Thompson and Randy Walden soon plan to open Backyard Barbecue in Lafayette.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

When one door closes, another often opens.

The same door will swing back ajar as Randy Walden and Tamara Thompson bring their taste of the south to Lafayette.

