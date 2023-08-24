When one door closes, another often opens.
The same door will swing back ajar as Randy Walden and Tamara Thompson bring their taste of the south to Lafayette.
“I started 19 years ago, but the business (Backyard Barbecue) has been in the family since 1965,” Walden said. “My grandparents started it. Then, it was my uncle running it ... then my brother, and now, it’s me.”
Backyard Barbecue is located in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. The location has enjoyed success as it has been a mainstay in the town for decades.
So, why open one a location in Lafayette, and why now?
“I’ve always wanted to open here,” said Walden. “It’s a big, small town, and that’s what you want when owning a barbecue place. The guy that previously owned this building (Big Ed’s BBQ, which recently closed after a lengthy tenure in the area) is from Tompkinsville, and he just got to a point where he was ready to sell, and we grabbed it up.
“We had been looking at other locations when this opportunity came up. We were looking out towards Dale Hollow Lake, but just never came across anything we liked. Opening here in Lafayette was a no-brainer.”
Backyard Barbecue has been searching for employees for the past couple of weeks.
“We have had the best turnout of people applying,” said Thompson. “We believe we already have some good people lined up for the job. Everybody here has been so nice and helpful in helping with the new place. We haven’t struggled with anything so far, thanks to the people here in Lafayette.”
Many people have wondered why that many barbecue restaurants only open at the end of the week.
“We will be open Thursday through Sunday,” said Walden. “At the end of the week, it’s pay day, and people like to get out and travel. That’s when they want to eat.
“We have a lot of people from out of town riding motorcycles. They are out traveling around and want to try new places.”
Barbecue restaurants mostly have certain similar items on the menu, and some are regional. Backyard Barbecue will have the regular items, in addition to what some may view as non-traditional items.
“We will have everything from sliced shoulder and pork chops to half chickens, hamburger and hot dogs,” Walden said. “We aren’t going to have any smoked items here. We will have all the normal sides as well. We will also have a really good grilled chicken salad for those wanting something a little healthier to eat.”
Some Lafayette citizens have taken to social media to request crinkle cut fries.
“We saw online how serious people are here about their crinkle cut fries,” said Thompson. “Back in Tompkinsville, they prefer shoestring fries, so we are glad to get this info early on. We were also told by a man that stopped in here that when Circle G Barbecue closed, people missed their fries so much that that’s what was missed most, not the shoulder or anything but the fries.
“This restaurant isn’t equipped with the necessary equipment for fries (a hood system is required) at the moment, so we have to get things in order first before we can do that. Once we get that equipment installed, we will have the crinkle cut fries, but it’s going to be a little while before that happens.”
The new owners have had such a great response from everyone here that they have even thought about moving to Macon County.
“We have talked about building, and I told Randy that we might actually want to build here instead, and he said no at first because we have lived in Tompkinsville our entire lives,” Thompson said. “Now, he’s saying (that) maybe we do need to build down here.”
Backyard Barbecue — which is tentatively scheduled to open by the end of the month — prides itself on good and prompt service. Their slogan reads, “We don’t serve fast food, we serve good food as fast as we can.”
