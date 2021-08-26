The Macon County High School freshman golfer Maddox Crowder won his third tournament of the fall last week, capturing medalist honors at the Davidson Academy Invitational, which was played at Gallatin’s the Club at Fairvue Plantation on Aug. 16.
Crowder shot a six-under-par round of 66, which consisted of eight birdies and two bogeys.
The Tiger boys golf team placed seventh among the 16 teams competing, producing a 341 total.
Hayes Polston shot 89, and both Coltin Jenkins and Colton Parrish posted rounds of 93.
Clarksville shot 312 to win the boys team title, finishing 14 strokes better than second-place Greenbrier.
The Clarksville girls were also victorious, posting a 149 total. They finished seven strokes better than second-place University School of Nashville.
Franklin Road Academy’s Emily Wilson recorded a round of 72, with Clarksville’s Autumn Spencer placing second with a 77.
The Macon County girls placed eighth with a 191 total.
Freshman Mattie Goad shot 88, while classmate Kamryn Vester recorded a 101.
- However, Crowder’s streak ended last Thursday as he placed second in the I-24 Invitational, which was held at Murfreesboro’s Indian Hills Golf Club.
Crowder shot 67, but Dickson County senior Cameron Tankersly — an Ole Miss commitment — posted a 64 to claim medalist honors.
Dickson County won the boys team title by posting a 304, finishing one stroke better than the Webb School.
The Tigers shot 328, placing fifth.
Jenkins, Mercer and Polston all shot 87.
However, the Macon County girls won their first team title of the season, posting a 180.
Vester shot 89, while Goad recorded a 91. Individually, they placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
They finished five strokes better than second-place Goodpasture.
Providence Christian Academy freshman Isabella Johnson shot 70 to claim medalist honors, seven strokes better than the second-place golfer (Dickson County’s Gracie Herrington).
- The Macon County High golf teams opened the season by competing in the Tennessee Elite Invitational, which was held at Clarksville’s Swan Lake Golf Course.
Crowder shot 73 to earn medalist honors, two strokes better than Stewart County’s Logan Rorie and Page’s Carson Wilds.
Page won the boys team title with a 325 total, with Lexington placing second with a 332.
The Macon County boys — which consist exclusively of freshmen — placed fourth with a 340 total.
Jenkins shot 84, with Mercer posting an 89 and Polston recording a 94.
The Clarksville girls were also victorious with a 153 total, led by medalist Autumn Spencer’s round of 74.
Spencer was one stroke better than Franklin Road Academy’s Emily Wilson.
The Tigerettes placed fifth among the six girls teams with a 180 total.
Goad tied for seventh place with a round of 88, and Vester recorded a 92.
- Then, on Aug. 10, Crowder won the Goodpasture Christian School High School Golf Preview, which was held at Hermitage Country Club’s President’s Reserve Course.
Crowder shot 68.
The Macon County boys placed third with a 330 total, behind first-place Goodpasture (318) and Lipscomb Academy (320).
Lipscomb Academy senior Isaac Napier shot 72 to place second individually.
Jenkins and Polston shot 83 and 85, respectively, and Mercer posted a 94.
The Lipscomb Academy girls shot 152 to claim the title, led by senior Emma Markus (75) and junior Ava Bankston (77).
Goad shot 92, and Vester posted a 96 as the Tigerettes produced a 188 total.
- The Macon County boys and girls squads were victorious in their first District 9 Large tri-match of the season, which was held on Aug. 5 at Hendersonville’s Country Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers shot 337, finishing 40 strokes better than Hendersonville and 50 better than Wilson Central.
Crowder recorded a 69, followed by Jenkins (88), Polston (88) and Mercer (92).
The Macon County girls finished three strokes better than Hendersonville, producing a 175 total.
Vester shot 86, and Goad posted an 89.
Hendersonville senior Lia Voltapetti recorded an 84, and Wilson Central junior Haley Lannon shot 86.
