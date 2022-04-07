A program already helping to mold the next generation’s work skills and career paths is awaiting equipment that will add to the training being provided by Macon County High School Career and Technical Education.
The upcoming additions of equipment for the program that has received a Innovative High School Grant of nearly $1 million are on the way.
Director Kathy Cothron said the addition of computers, iPads and other electronics will be installed in an electric bus will be used for remote learning for Red Boiling Springs and Jackson County High School.
“We’re waiting for the bus to come in,” Cothron said. “This is a three-year grant. We’ve ordered all the equipment for the bus. We just think it’s going to be excellent for our needs in the county.”
Gov. Bill Lee was in Lafayette on March 30 to see the progress of the CTE program. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn observed the program at MCHS in February.
The grant has already provided video and audio equipment, new furniture for classrooms, along with new computers, Chromebooks, iPads and 3-D printers.
The CTE program offers training and hands-on experience to prepare students for careers in areas such as technology, agriculture, health, trade and industrial settings and marketing.
“We do things like welding, machining, cosmetology, automotive and health science. We are offering in each of those programs of studies certifications, and sometimes more than one certification. They can earn credit toward college, and that’s in all of our programs of studies we’re doing.”
Cothron said Aug. 1 is the target date for the remote learning program to be in place.
