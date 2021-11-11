The Macon County 4-H dairy judging team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to compete in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Sept. 25-29, 2021.
The team was composed of Layla Amons, Aidan Flynn, Emma Stevens, and Delaney Turner. They qualified to compete at nationals but winning the state contest in August. It had been thirty-three years since a Macon County 4-H Dairy Judging Team won the state contest and competed at the national contest in Madison.
Prior to the contest, Ocean View Genetics at Dun-Did Holsteins hosted a practice workout then team members toured Sunshine Genetics, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm, and the National Dairy Shrine Museum. On the day of the contest, team members judged 10 classes and gave five sets of oral reasons. The 4-H’ers showcased their communication and decision-making skills during the contest. The team finished in sixteenth place overall. Following the contest, the team also toured the State Capital Building in Madison before traveling to the World Dairy Expo to watch the Holstein and Ayrshire shows, in addition to visiting the trade show area. Macon County 4-H Club and team members would like to thank Tennessee 4-H, Central Region 4-H, local businesses and citizens for the support and making this once in a lifetime trip possible.
