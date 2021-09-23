The Macon County 4-H dairy judging team competed at the state contest, which was held in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair on Aug. 19.
Dairy judging is an activity in which youth evaluate live classes of dairy cattle and then defend their decision through oral reasons. Youth participating in dairy judging learn animal-related skills, but more importantly, they enhance their communication, decision-making, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills.
The contest consisted of six placing classes and three sets of oral reasons.
The Macon County 4-H team was named the high team overall.
Layla Amons was the second high individual. Aidan Flynn was the sixth high individual. Delaney Turner was eighth high individual and high individual in oral reasons, and Emma Stevens was the 22nd high individual.
The team members are preparing to represent Tennessee 4-H at the World Dairy Expo for the National Dairy Judging Contest, which will be held on Sept. 27 in Madison, Wisconsin.
— Submitted
