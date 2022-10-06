COOKEVILLE — A South Carolina man has been arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation led by special agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit.

After receiving information from Homeland Security Investigations on Sept. 26, TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

