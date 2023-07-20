Tony Day voted into Lafayette city council

Tony Day (at right) was sworn in as a Lafayette city council member by Lafayette City Recorder Kristie Talley (at left) as Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore looks on.

 Erik Hernandez / Macon County Times

Tony Day was appointed to the Lafayette City Council at its meeting on July 11.

Day is taking the seat vacated by former councilman Jeff Hudson, who recently married and moved out of the city limits. That left an opening on the city council, and Day was notified of the situation.

