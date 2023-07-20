Tony Day was appointed to the Lafayette City Council at its meeting on July 11.
Day is taking the seat vacated by former councilman Jeff Hudson, who recently married and moved out of the city limits. That left an opening on the city council, and Day was notified of the situation.
The council met voted unanimously in favor of Tony Day.
Day has been a long-time business owner, selling parts and fixing automobiles for 27 years.
Now, nearly four years after selling his business, the 62-year-old is ready to serve the city of Lafayette.
“I’ve been attending meetings and listening to the problems that faces Lafayette,” Day said. “In my profession in the auto industry, I was a problem solver. People would bring me their car problems and I’d fix them. I feel like I have a lot of experience in helping people, and I want to help the people of Lafayette.
“As councilman, I want people to know they can come to me with their problems, and I will do my very best to help them solve them or at the very least explain why I cannot. It is very hard, and next to impossible, to please everyone.”
Another reason that Day has for serving on the council, aside from helping the citizens of Lafayette now, is to gain experience and knowledge needed to be a successful mayor.
“I plan on running for city mayor next year,” Day said. “I wanted to run four years ago, but I hadn’t lived inside the city limits long enough (a minimum of two years is required).
“We have a lot of water issues, and instead of complaining about them, I want to get in there and fix the problems. As far as the direction of the city goes right now, I see good and bad in what’s going on. I’ve heard lots of complaining about the one-way streets recently implemented. It has given a lot more parking spaces though, and it is hard to please everyone. Things sometimes take time to see if they will work out.”
There are several things on Day’s mind that he feels needs attention. Lafayette has had concerns involving water supply and demand for years.
“Our town has really grown by leaps and bounds,” said Day. “We’re approving water taps and sub-divisions going and coming and probably running at about 80% capacity now. (There are) 1.3 to 1.7 million gallons treated per day, and 2.1 million gallons per day is the maximum that we can pump. We are going to have to have additional supply and storage capacity soon. These things need addressing as soon as possible.”
“Lafayette ran out of water (at) Christmas of 2022 due to leaks and pumps not activating when they should have. Plans are to double the holding capacity, but it seems to me we need to explore more options for water supply as soon as possible.”
Another issue that Day expressed hope in addressing is bringing jobs to Lafayette.
“We need more industry to come to the industrial park,” Day said. “We gave $2.6 million for the industrial park. We need to figure out ways to bring in new industry and jobs to Lafayette.”
“Those are my goals as of now, to make Lafayette a better city for everyone now and generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.