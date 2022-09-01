Football field mural

This mural was painted on the Macon County football field by Shaun Trent and prompted complaints by some to the school administration to cover it up.

Social media is abuzz after Shaun Trent’s mural, which included a rainbow, at the Macon County High School’s football field was covered up after reported complaints to school officials.

By kickoff of the Macon County-Westmoreland game Friday night at the MCHS field, an artistic rendering of the well-known rainbow bridge was covered.

