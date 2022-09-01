Social media is abuzz after Shaun Trent’s mural, which included a rainbow, at the Macon County High School’s football field was covered up after reported complaints to school officials.
By kickoff of the Macon County-Westmoreland game Friday night at the MCHS field, an artistic rendering of the well-known rainbow bridge was covered.
It is unclear whether the complaints were in connection with rainbows used in LGBTQ literature. The field painting was not LGBTQ-related.
Shaun Trent said he has been overwhelmed with support he has received. “I never intended for my art to upset a select few who complained,” he said. “I never even thought the rainbow bridge, well known for when a pet crosses over to heaven, could be the least bit controversial.”
Trent reflected on how the mural even brought him to tears while painting it. “My family has had several pets that crossed over. While creating this art, I actually shed a few tears for my lost pets.”
One thing Trent wanted to make clear: “I have never been paid for keeping the football field up, painting the lines, or for the murals.
“I did it for free because I wanted to share this love I have for the game and the students. It has never been about money. It was to give back to my community.”
Trent said he was told by Macon County football coach Kyle Shoulders and via a call from Interim Director of Schools Daniel Cook that some were upset about the painting.
“They wanted it covered up. I said no. I didn’t have time. I even told Cook to leave it up and I’ll redo it next week.” Trent said. “Place the blame on me for those who are upset. And, let them know it will be covered up by next week.”
Trent said he returned to Lafayette and social media had blown up with the news. “Just hours before the game, they had some men, possibly maintenance workers, out there covering it up.”
Trent said in the wake of the issue, he will quit doing the murals and upkeep of the field because it just doesn’t seem right.
“I was a bit hurt by it all,” he said. “It felt as though the school board and coach did not take up for me. They let me down, and honestly have killed any creative spirit I had left for the 15-foot wide murals.”
Trent has a contract to mow all the areas around the schools in Macon County. His business is Trent Professional Grounds. He said he has never charged for the football field maintenance. Trent said he’s never once asked to be paid for the football field. “And, this issue is definitely not about money for me,” Trent said.
Shoulders declined to comment on the matter and Cook did not return calls by the Macon County Times for a response.
