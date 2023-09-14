WHEEL TAX PHOTO 1

Macon County Mayor Steve Jones and county commissioners went over possible solutions for funding a new vocational school during its meeting on Sept. 5.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

Raising property taxes or imposing another wheel tax were topics of discussion at last week’s Macon County Commission meeting.

Many things can be funded by those taxes, and another possibility is a new vocational school that has recently been talked about by the county commission.

