Raising property taxes or imposing another wheel tax were topics of discussion at last week’s Macon County Commission meeting.
Many things can be funded by those taxes, and another possibility is a new vocational school that has recently been talked about by the county commission.
Macon County Mayor Steve Jones says there are only so many ways to make the new vocational school come to fruition.
“The original discussions of how to fund the vocational school was to impose a $36 wheel tax instead of $35,” said Jones “That way, when people paid their taxes, there wouldn’t be some change issues after the state;s amount was put on there. Nothing has been passed to raise property tax or impose a wheel tax for funding the vocational school.
“This all started months ago in earlier discussions. To be able to fund a vocational school, they (the county commissioners) would have to find a revenue source. Basically, there are two choices for the source. It would either be a property tax or a wheel tax. Of course, that choice would be up to the commissioners on what they want to do and how they want to move forward with it.”
A wheel tax may be the most viable option.
“The general consensus among the commissioners would be to impose a wheel tax rather than raise property taxes,” said Jones. “The commissioners, nor myself, want to see either of these done, but unfortunately, we are going to have to do one or the other, or we won’t have vocational education.”
Lake County has a population of between 7,000 and 8,000 people, and it has a wheel tax of $100. It is the fifth-least-populous county in the state of Tennessee.
As of 2021, the population of Macon County was 25,699. As these numbers continue to grow, it is probable that student population will also grow.
“Macon County is one of the fastest growing counties in Tennessee,” said Jones. “Unfortunately, the growth is causing these things to become necessary. I feel like, for the most part, people have agreed on what I’ve done so far as mayor, but over these next couple years as these issues have to be dealt with and taxes have to be raised, I’m going to be the worst mayor the county has ever had, and I don’t even have a vote in it.
“The commissioners are facing some hard choices, but I tell them, it’s their choice. They were voted in to make these choices.”
