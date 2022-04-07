The Macon County School Board on Thursday trimmed its pool of candidates for the director of schools from five to three.
Current director Tony Boles is stepping down at the end of his term, which ends June 30. He has served for eight years.
Cookeville High School Executive Principal Max Peteet, Westmoreland High Principal Rick Duffer and Macon County Supervisor of Instruction Shawn Carter remain as candidates for the position.
“Our next round of interviews with those three will be April 11 at 5 p.m.,” said school board member Tim Case. “The plan is to hire a director on April 14.”
The first round of interviews of the pool of candidates was held several weeks ago.
“People need to come out and listen to these final interviews,” board member Lionel Border said.
