Local district attorney Jason Lawson has been named the 2023 winner of the Paul Phillips Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership in the area of child support collections.

Local District Attorney Jason Lawson has received top recognition by his peers for his work in the area of child support collection.

At the annual statewide meeting of district attorneys last Thursday, Lawson was named the 2023 winner of the Paul Phillips Award. The award is named for a retired district attorney general from the 8th Judicial District and recognizes outstanding leadership in the area of child support collections.

