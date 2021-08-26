A Lafayette man and woman were arrested last week following an alleged domestic dispute.
Austin Trey Robinson, 19, and Landra Belle Stafford, 19, face domestic-violence charges following the incident, which took place on Aug. 16.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jordan Davis was dispatched to a Lafayette residence located on Horton Lane in reference to a domestic incident, and upon arrival, Davis spoke with Robinson, who said that Stafford and another female came to his residence to retrieve property. When Robinson told Stafford that he didn’t have anything that belonged to her, she allegedly assaulted him.
Davis observed scratches on Robinson’s neck, back and arm.
Robinson said that he pushed her off of him and that Stafford went to her car but would not leave.
So, Robinson picked up a wooden handle and hit the headlights of the car, causing damage.
After the females exited the vehicle, Robinson allegedly used the wooden handle to strike the other female in the back of the legs.
Then, Robinson allegedly pushed Stafford down to the ground.
Robinson is charged with domestic violence, vandalism and aggravated assault
Robinson’s bond was set at $7,500, while Stafford was charged with domestic violence and had her bond was set at $2,000.
Their court date is slated for Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.