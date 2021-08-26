A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and caused her to flee a vehicle they had been traveling in.
Branson Henry, 21, faces a domestic-violence charge following the incident, which took place on Aug. 14.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Logan Swindle spoke with a woman in the lobby of the Macon County County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday who said that she and her ex-boyfriend — who is Henry — were in an argument on Aug. 14. Henry allegedly jumped on her bed and grabbed her cell phone, hitting her three times on top of the head with the phone and causing a knot to form.
The woman said that Henry continued to yell and cuss at her.
She said that she left the residence with their 2-year-old son, but Henry then contacted her and asked her to take him to the hospital because he had cut himself.
The woman picked Henry up from their residence and attempted to take him to the hospital, but while they were on their way to the hospital, Henry allegedly punched her in the face and in the ear. That prompted her to stop the vehicle and jump out, with all of the activity allegedly occurring in front of their 2-year-old.
When Swindle spoke with Henry over the phone, he admitted to assaulting the female.
Henry was served with an arrest warrant last Thursday.
Henry’s bond was set at $500, and his court date is slated for Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.