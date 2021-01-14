A Lafayette man was arrested following a domestic incident that took place last week.
Jessie D. Cothron, 28, faces a series of charges following in the incident, which took place on Jan. 5.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jake Ayers was dispatched to a residence on Twins Lane in reference to a domestic incident that was in progress. Prior to Ayers’ arrival, dispatch was informed that Cothron had left the residence and was intoxicated.
When Ayers arrived, he spoke with a female who had a laceration to the left side of her head, in the hair line that caused blood to run from her head to her shirt.
The female told Ayers that Cothron was intoxicated and started punching her in the head and face area.
While she attempted to call 911, Cothron took the phone from her and began to stomp it.
The female also told Ayers that Cothron then turned to her 10-year-old son and began punching and choking him.
The female and her two sons left the residence after speaking with Ayers, leaving to go stay with friends.
As Ayers left the residence, it was dispatched that the vehicle that Cothron was driving was traveling on Galen Road and had run a vehicle off of the roadway.
Ayers made contact with the GMC Canyon that Cothron was driving on Galen Road, near Perigo Lane, and Cothron almost struck Ayers’ patrol unit head-on according to the arrest report.
Ayers initiated his emergency lights and siren and pursued Cothron, who crossed the yellow line while passing White Oak Creek Lane and almost struck a commercial truck that was pulling a trailer.
Cothron left the roadway and attempted to travel up a hill toward Chaffin Road, but the vehicle stalled.
Ayers commanded Cothron to drop the keys out of the vehicle, and after Cothron complied, Ayers attempted to take Cothron into custody. However, Cothron would not comply and resisted. Ayers was able to place one handcuff on Cothron before he began to fight and resist.
Ayers gave verbal commands and then deployed his taser. Cothron was handcuff, but he elbowed another officer while he was being escorted to Ayers’ patrol unit.
Cothron openly admitted to being intoxicated.
Cothron is charged with assault, resisting arrest, interference with an emergency call, driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line, evading arrest, domestic violence and reckless endangerment.
Cothron’s bond was set at $25,000, and his court date is slated for April 7.
