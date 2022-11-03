Five years of acquiring 130 acres of property, site assessments, due diligence work, a $1 million dollar grant, and planning from the governor’s office down to our city and county leaders to bring jobs to Macon County. While most of the details have not been divulged, it is evident that City Mayor Jerry Wilmore and County Mayor Steve Jones are planning for something big.

The area known as the Donaho property was visited in September by an out-of-state site selection firm. Various state agencies joined the visit. These agencies represent the officials that are likely to be involved in any projects were TN ECD, TVA, UCDD, and MDITA

The property is expected to receive the approval of “Certified Tennessee” property within 60 to 90 days.

The Site Development Plan allowed Governor Bill Lee to help rural communities through these grants, to boost the communities to be better positioned for economic success and investment.

The plans assist communities in completing infrastructure needs, and making engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

“Through the Site Development Grants, we are partnering with these communities to help them remain competitive in the economic development game by creating project-ready sites,” said Sammie Arnold, TNECD assistant commissioner of Community and Rural Development. “With this investment, we expect to see more job creation and anticipate future growth in these communities.”

Wilmore stated, “we expect to get the approval to proceed by the end of the year, or beginning of next year.”

The county and city of Lafayette’s industrial park is part of a master plan for the area. It was in July of this year that the county and the city of Lafayette purchased the 130 acres of property.

Dan Tidcomb with the Tennessee Central Economic Authority stated, our agency is helping make the investment as marketable as possible to attract new job opportunities.”

“For example, we are nearing the completion of the Select Tennessee Site Certification program with our stakeholders. Once that process is complete, the property will join an exclusive list of sites that are marketed.”

“This will increase the visibility and interest. We are working as hard as possible, along with our stakeholders, to ensure the best return on investment,” added Tidcomb.