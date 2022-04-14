The Donoho Hotel, located in the heart of Red Boiling Springs, was built in 1914, and the antiques that still fill the establishment gives vacationers an experience like they have quite possibly never encountered before, as keeping with the age of the hotel’s creation, there are still no television or radios in the rooms.
With family style served breakfast and dinner, with ramps and rooms to accommodate a wheelchair, what more could one ask for, except possibly to be entertained by next door neighbor Ronnie McDowell.
Coming soon, on April 29-30, the Hotel will host Ronnie McDowell’s Blue Hawaii Weekend. For two nights, McDowell, along with special guests Johnathan Len and Barney, plans to captivate guests with a live entertainment show to celebrate the 108th birthday of the historic hotel. For tickets and reservations, call 615-699-3141.
