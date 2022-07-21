The number of obstacles drive-in movie theaters have to overcome in today’s America are plentiful. Streaming services, pay-per-view, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO — the list of competition brings films directly into our homes.
Many of America’s drive-ins are shuttered. In drive-ins’ heyday in the 1950s, there were more than 4,000 in operation. Now there are only about 320.
The Macon County Drive-In, with the help of the community and the owners’ passion for the business, have hurdled those obstacles thus far and the site remains a community staple 72 years after it was built in 1950.
Area support and a sense of community have helped keep this drive-in open in an economy now rife with inflation. Tickets are only $6 a person for those 10 and older — $3 each for ages 5-9 and 4 and under get in free. Patrons can bring their own food, though the grill at the drive-in is a major attraction.
The drive-in is a community gathering spot. There are sometimes long lines of cars backed up toward town as patrons inch their way toward the drive-in, which is draped in countryside and Americana in the mystique of years gone by. The car speakers are gone, the old ticket booth was replaced last week, but the vibe still is a throwback feeling to years gone by.
Co-owner Paulett Warner and her husband, G.W., keep the business running, G.W. keeps the grounds looking good and makes needed repairs. Paulett does a lot of the heavy lifting in managing the drive-in’s business affairs.
There are 288 spots for cars, a few more can be squeezed in on extremely busy nights. The screen has to be painted every few years, and another coat is coming soon, Paulett said.
The digital projector is a $75,000 investment. The community lent a hand when the need for the digital projector became a must as the old-style films were finally obsolete and the digital projectors were required.
“It was a big expense. It was hard,” Paulett said.
A Honda promotion called Project Drive-In in 2013 gave away 12 projectors based on the most community voting.
“We did fundraisers. The community got together and did a concert and all the proceeds went to the drive-in,” Paulett said. “We had a bucket out for donations, and then everybody went in and you voted. In our little town, we just didn’t have enough votes” to win. “But you overcome it.
“You just work harder. We keep our prices down for the tickets. I think we’re probably the only drive-in around that doesn’t charge for a food ticket. You can bring in all the food you want to.”
Paulett laughed when recalling one patron brought in a grill to a move. “You can’t bring in a grill and cook, even though we had somebody try to do that one year,” she said. “I was like ‘dude, what do you think you’re doing, put that grill back on there, you’re not cooking out here.’ ”
Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the community and the business a boost. Sitting in a car and watching a movie minimized contact and the option for drive-in entertainment created an outlet for many who otherwise were often stuck at home avoiding public places.
“During COVID-19, we built the awning (at the concession area), and we showed free movies, you know, people were struggling, but they wanted to get out and do something,” Paulett said. “We stayed covered up for weeks, months, and it was really good. People came and bought concessions, and they could bring their own food. They didn’t have to buy our food. We just as a community and a small business here felt like we needed to give back.”
The community has responded with attendance at the popular spot. This summer, Top Gun and Jurassic World brought long lines. The two box office hits were a major draw.
Cars “were backed up. The sad part was the cars that were way back there couldn’t get in,” Paulett said.
The new Elvis movie will be shown at the drive-in July 29-31. The cruise-in is July 30.
“It’s pretty neat, I love it. I can’t imagine selling it, but you get older. The work gets even harder, it takes longer to do something. I’m not ready to give this up yet. I enjoy it. Since we’ve had it, we’ve seen the little kids grow up to be married and have their own family now.”
