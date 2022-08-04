RUTHERFORD COUNTY — An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the TBI Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Murfreesboro Police Department has resulted in the seizure of approximately 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills.
In June, Murfreesboro PD detectives and TBI drug agents received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution.
During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration, agents and detectives identified Angel Troche, 22, of Nashville as the person in possession of the fentanyl-laced pills.
On July 26, authorities said Troche was found to be in possession of approximately 15,000 pills and was arrested by Murfreesboro Police. He is charged with one count of possession of fentanyl over 300 grams. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.