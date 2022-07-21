RUTHERFORD COUNTY — An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of five people on various charges.
TBI special agents and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a months-long drug investigation into heroin/fentanyl and cocaine distribution by a drug trafficking organization operating within the Middle Tennessee area.
On July 12, eight search warrants were executed across Middle Tennessee. As a result of the search warrants, investigators seized more than 1,800 grams of cocaine, 1,400 grams of heroin/fentanyl, eight firearms, and more than $148,000 in cash. During the search warrant execution, one man, Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, fired at officers at the apartment doorway. No officers or suspects were injured as the result of the shooting.
Short was taken into custody by the Metro Nashville Police Department and charged.
The search warrant executions were conducted with the assistance of partner agencies including the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations, Office of the 16th Judicial District Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Clarksville Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Four other individuals were arrested and booked into area jails:
Vernon Dwayne Bee, 55, of Nashville: One count Manufacture/ Sell/ Delivery of Schedule II.
Marquavis Lamar Lytle, 32, of Nolensville: Two counts Simple Possession Schedule IV, one count Simple Possession Schedule V, one count Simple Possession Schedule VI, one count Fabricating and Tampering with Evidence, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Tampering with Evidence.
Selwyn Forbes George, 35, of Clarksville: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm, one count Simple Possession of Marijuana, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Michael Joseph Robinson, 57, of Nashville: One count Probation Violation, one count Failure to Appear.
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
