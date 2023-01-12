Macon County law enforcement officials agree on the two trends that affected our communities in 2022. Assault and drug charges were the top crimes across the county.

Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn, along with Lafayette Police Chief Stacy Gann and Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon, have seen a year plagued with drugs and assault.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.