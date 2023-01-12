Macon County law enforcement officials agree on the two trends that affected our communities in 2022. Assault and drug charges were the top crimes across the county.
Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn, along with Lafayette Police Chief Stacy Gann and Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon, have seen a year plagued with drugs and assault.
“There is a correlation between drug use and assaults. I would be willing to say that in 90% of all arrests for assault, there were drug abuse issues for the attacker or the victim. If we could eradicate all drug use in the county, we would see a reduction in all crime for the county,” Wilburn said.
Wilburn said, “Meth is still the number one drug we find in Macon County. Every year we continue to see a surge in drug use and manufacture. The statistics for the county in 2021 were 183% higher than the same offenses in 2020,” Wilburn said. “We are collecting the data for 2022. I, certainly hope, that 2022 is not 100% higher than 2021.”
Wilburn said he has had discussions with the district attorney, judges and prosecutors to formulate a plan that will reduce crime.
With approximately 30 arrests per month, Lafayette Police Chief Stacy Gann agreed drug abuse is a problem.
“We have seen a real uptick in shoplifting and theft over the last few months,” Gann said. “Several factors that point to the possibility of drug use, or falling on hard times in this economy. Either way, it is not what we want to see.
“If I could have one wish for our city, it would be to eliminate all drugs. We would see a drastic drop in most crimes if we could just eradicate drugs.”
The drug of choice in the city is meth.
“Officers pull a random individual over because their brake light is out. Standing there, you see a lot of items in the car, that signals possession or use. And, an ordinary traffic stop becomes an arrest,” Gann said.
“I just don’t see an end to drug use,” he said. “It is in the very fabric of our daily lives.”
Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon agrees that drugs continue to be an issue.
“I continue to see the drug use or manufacture that we strive to abolish. And, many times it is repeat offenders,” said Killmon. “You live in this small community, you pretty much know everyone, and still you can’t help everyone. They need to want it for themselves.”
Like his counterparts, drugs and assaults dominate crime in RBS.
“In 2022, we had 10 charges for narcotics, and 15 charges for assault. Those two charges are always higher than the other arrests we’ve made. It seems to be that way every year. Our numbers of arrests won’t be as large as Lafayette, but any one drug user, is one too many.
“We try as a police force, to help those in the drug offenses. We hope the arrest will make them turn the corner. Especially when it is repeat offenders, I think that maybe one day these arrests will make them seek a better way of life,” said Killmon.
