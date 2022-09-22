The Macon County Board of Education is down to one candidate for director of schools after Westmoreland High School principal Rick Duffer decided to remove himself from consideration.
Duffer informed the board via email he no longer wishes to be considered.
Shawn Carter, the current supervisor of instruction, met with the board for another interview for the position Monday at the Macon County High School auditorium.
Daniel Cook, interim school director, confirmed that “Duffer is no longer a candidate for the position.”
The interview with Carter on Monday lasted 40 minutes.
Duffer was reached by phone Monday evening after the meeting.
“I sent an email to all the board as well as Daniel Cook, interim director, stating that ‘I would not continue on with the interviews due to some actions by the board over the last week.’
“Let’s go back to the beginning in the spring of this year. Myself and five or six others applied for the position. During that process, I was asked what my salary needs were. And, I gave that to them,” Duffer said.
“I was offered the position, from a 3-2 vote. They knew fully what my salary requirements were, the board and their attorney drafted the contract. The contract they gave me to sign had the amount of salary I needed in it.”
Duffer continued: “So I was selected by the board, but once the lawsuit was filed, I was told we could not proceed. The attorney for the board told them that the easiest option was to ‘reboot the process’ and start again.”
The suit was filed by Cynthia A. Gammons, who had applied for the job of director of schools. The suit asserted the board violated the law in the process of selecting Duffer.
Gammons also filed a restraining order in Chancery Court to prevent the board from entering into a signed contract with Duffer, whom the board voted to hire April 22. According to the lawsuit, the board continued “to call special meetings in an attempt to hurriedly get the contract signed with the Board’s proposed candidate, which obviously makes it more difficult to have the vote set aside.”
“It was myself and Carter to go through the process again,” Duffer said.
“Halfway thru this new set of interviews, the process changed. I was not asked about my salary needs, and thought nothing of it since Carter and myself had already supplied that information in the previous round of interviews.
“Last week, the board decided to put a cap on the salary requirements at $115,000. They should have known what I said I needed. I would not accept a position making less than I do as a principal.
“These changes and little things throughout this ‘new set of interviews’ did not set right with me,” he said.
Duffer noted specifically that “I spoke with them needing to have full transparency with me, especially in light of what came out in the filings of the lawsuit. I needed now more than ever that assurance. I said that to them during my second interview, and then individually to different board members.
“And, this issue of the salary cap just set me back. Not providing full transparency about that issue leads me to fully believe that this group of men are dishonest in their actions, both publicly and privately.
“Macon County School system is at number 91 of the 95 counties in Tennessee. Number 95 is the worst of the Tennessee counties. Why would this board not want to change their level even if it is just to move up to the 90th position?”
“The board knows the school system is in dire straights. They have been saying for over a year or more that we need a new elementary school. So where is the action? Where is the leadership? Who holds these men accountable? If anyone can answer that question, please let me know.”
On Monday, Sept. 26, the board will hold a special meeting to vote on the last remaining candidate. If Carter is not selected for the position, the process of hiring a candidate will begin again.
