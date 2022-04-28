After weeks of deliberating and re-interviewing the three remaining candidates, the Macon County School Board on April 22 hired Westmoreland High School Principal Rick Duffer as the new director of schools.
Cookeville High School Executive Principal Max Peteet, Macon County Supervisor of Instruction Shawn Carter and Duffer were the last three candidates for the position.
Current director Tony Boles is stepping down at the end of his term, which ends June 30. He has served for eight years.
Board member Tim Case opened the special called meeting by stating the first issue, the compensation package, explaining that if the board based its vote on the salary requested, then all candidates were fairly equal.
Carter requested a $111,475 salary, plus cellphone and full benefits. Duffer requested $155,000 and no insurance. Gammons requested total compensation of $153,847 and benefits; and Petett requested a salary between $125,000-$135,000 for his total compensation.
Each board member then took a moment to discuss their opinions on the candidates.
Wayne Marshall was the first board member to speak.
“I wasn’t prepared to speak tonight, but I will say that Rick Duffer does not live in our own county, and there had been confusion about the money and there being a difference in him living out of our county and not having to pay the same property tax like the other two (Carter and Gammons) who live here,” Marshall said.
“But I will say that he is exceptional in his ability to speak. Cindy Gammons, she is well known and knows the school system in and out and I have got a lot of respect for her. I have a lot of respect for Max Peteet, but he is short on elementary education.”
Recalling the last interview with the candidates, Wayne Marshall said: “What made Shawn Carter stand out the most to me, was when Tim asked Shawn a question, he stood there, and deliberated with him, showing great self-control, and earned my respect and my vote.”
“All of these candidates are rock stars,” board member Bobby Likens said. “And it’s an incredibly hard decision, but in the end one candidate stands out above the rest, and that is Mr. Duffer.”
“We need to get our numbers up in the school system, and we need a fresh set of eyes,” Lionell Borders said, “and that is what I am basing my decision on.”
“It’s been a difficult decision,” Tim Case began his speech. “I have prayed myself to sleep the past two nights, and today, I woke up this morning with my answer. I was on the fence about Shawn Carter after the second round of interviews, because when I asked him a question, he would not answer me, and the new director of schools and the board must be able to communicate.
“With Shawn, I think voting for him would be the easiest thing to do. I know him, and he has been honest with the board. But, I am going to vote with Mr. Duffer as well. The deciding factor about Shawn was during the second interview he made the statement that there needs to be a change from top to bottom, and when I asked him to explain what he was going to do, he refused to answer me.”
Board member Dale Hix said he felt similar as the others about all four candidates, and, “I like local and I vote Shawn.”
Marshall and Hix voted for Carter and Likens, Borders and Case voting for Duffer.
