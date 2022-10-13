Early voting will begin on Oct. 19 for the November state and general election.
Voters may stop by the office of the Macon County Election Commission on Highway 52 bypass before the Nov. 8 election.
At the top of the ballot, voters will have one Republican choice for governor, incumbent Gov. Bill Lee. A large number of independents and one democratic candidate will face off against Lee.
Jason Bentley Martin is the democratic candidate. The independents are Constance M. Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael L. Scantland and Rick Tyler.
Two other items of note are on the ballot. Voters can vote for or against alcohol that can be sold in retail businesses or by the drink at restaurants.
Resident Debra Harris has been a driving force for the issue of purchasing alcohol.
“I hope that residents get out to vote for these options,” she said. “This town is our home, and residents have a right to say what they want.”
The race for District 6 House of Representatives will be between Republican candidate John Rose and Democratic nominee Randal Cooper.
The District 38 House of Representative Kelly T. Keisling, Republican, is unopposed.
Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot as well. Those amendments, and the sample ballot, can be read online through the commission’s website or can be viewed in person at the commission’s office.
