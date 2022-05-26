Award and scholarship winners and those honored during the May 17 Red Boiling Springs High School Class Night:
Scholarship and Award Winners
Vision 2020/George & Linda McCrary — Hailey Pippin
JW Greanead Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas
Hagan Hix Memorial — Rhiannon Hix & Hailey Pippin
VFW Voice of Democracy — Whitney Birdwell
Macon Bank — Dawson Gass
North Central Telephone Cooperative — Mary Ellen Copas
RBS Masonic Lodge — Clarissa Martinez
RBS Alumni Association — Rhiannon Hix
Macon County Chamber of Commerce — Aaliyah Hall
Matt Cliburn Memorial — Dawson Gass
US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete & Scholastic Excellence Awards — Dawson Buck, Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin
Marion West Casady Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas
Macon County Education Foundation — Hailey Pippin
Cathy White Memorial/Macon County Fair — Mary Ellen Copas
Lafayette Fire Dept/Terry “Jackhammer” Driver Memorial — Dawson Buck, Dawson Gass, Hailey Pippin
Jeff Wheeler Memorial — Christian White
Macon County Education Association — Mary Ellen Copas
Citizens Bank Community Service — Mary Ellen Copas
Tennessee Technological University
Golden Opportunity Grant — Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Mary Ellen Copas, Dawson Gass, Hannah Wilson
Presidential Scholars Scholarship — Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin
TN Tech Ethnic Diversity Initiative Scholarship — Clarissa Martinez
Ruth Donoho Ragland Endowed Scholarship — Hannah Wilson
Welch Family — Hailey Pippin and Dawson Gass
Joshua A. Moss Memorial — Braydon Massengille
Macon County Cattlemen’s Association — Mary Ellen Copas
Izzy Gates — Adriene Carter
Marcie Smith Gann Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas
Congress of Future Medical Leaders — Hannah Wilson
Maxie Smith Memorial — Rhiannon Hix
TCAT Hartsville Certifications
Brakes and Chassis Technician — Conner Hendrix
AWS Certified Welder — Shy Ann Eaton Robinson
Pro-Cut Rotor Matching Master Technician — Morgan Malone, Kurtis Sparks
4-year Perfect Attendance — Hailey Pippin
TN Ready Graduates
Thomas Bennett, Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Camillia Copas, Mary Ellen Copas, Shy
Ann Eaton Robinson, Michaela Ford, Dawson Gass, Dylan Heady, Conner Hendrix,
Rhiannon Hix, Preston Huffines, Brianna Jackson, Allie Laguna, Morgan Malone,
Bryson Masters, Andralyn McGee, Hailey Pippin, Kurtis Sparks, Micah Thomas, Drew
Thompson, Osvaldo Utrera San Juan, Christian White, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix, Ahliyah Woodard
Honor Students — Hailey Pippin, Rhiannon Hix, Mary Ellen Copas, Adriene Carter, Camillia
Copas, Clarissa Martinez, Andralyn McGee, Dawson Gass, Martina Dismond, Aaliyah Hall
Graduating with Honors — Hailey Pippin, Rhiannon Hix, Mary Ellen Copas, Adriene Carter, Camillia Copas, Clarissa Martinez, Andralyn McGee, Dawson Gass, Martina Dismond
Graduating with State Honors — Hailey Pippin
Graduating with CTE Honors — Dawson Buck, Mary Ellen Copas, Cristina Dismond, Martina
Dismond, Dawson Gass, Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin, Carlos Rodriguez,
Kurtis Sparks, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix
TN Scholars — Hailey Pippin and Mary Ellen Copas
CTE Work Ethic Distinction
Emma Brown, Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Mary Ellen Copas, Dawson
Gass, Aaliyah Hall, Rhiannon Hix, Allie Laguna, Clarissa Martinez, Braydon
Massengille, Nicolas McCoy, Andralyn McGee, Hailey Pippin, Kurtis Sparks,
Micah Thomas, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix
State Representative Kelly Keisling Certificates — All seniors
