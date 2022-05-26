Award and scholarship winners and those honored during the May 17 Red Boiling Springs High School Class Night:

Scholarship and Award Winners

Vision 2020/George & Linda McCrary — Hailey Pippin

JW Greanead Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas

Hagan Hix Memorial — Rhiannon Hix & Hailey Pippin

VFW Voice of Democracy — Whitney Birdwell

Macon Bank — Dawson Gass

North Central Telephone Cooperative — Mary Ellen Copas

RBS Masonic Lodge — Clarissa Martinez

RBS Alumni Association — Rhiannon Hix

Macon County Chamber of Commerce — Aaliyah Hall

Matt Cliburn Memorial — Dawson Gass

US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete & Scholastic Excellence Awards — Dawson Buck, Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin

Marion West Casady Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas

Macon County Education Foundation — Hailey Pippin

Cathy White Memorial/Macon County Fair — Mary Ellen Copas

Lafayette Fire Dept/Terry “Jackhammer” Driver Memorial — Dawson Buck, Dawson Gass, Hailey Pippin

Jeff Wheeler Memorial — Christian White

Macon County Education Association — Mary Ellen Copas

Citizens Bank Community Service — Mary Ellen Copas

Tennessee Technological University

Golden Opportunity Grant — Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Mary Ellen Copas, Dawson Gass, Hannah Wilson

Presidential Scholars Scholarship — Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin

TN Tech Ethnic Diversity Initiative Scholarship — Clarissa Martinez

Ruth Donoho Ragland Endowed Scholarship — Hannah Wilson

Welch Family — Hailey Pippin and Dawson Gass

Joshua A. Moss Memorial — Braydon Massengille

Macon County Cattlemen’s Association — Mary Ellen Copas

Izzy Gates — Adriene Carter

Marcie Smith Gann Memorial — Mary Ellen Copas

Congress of Future Medical Leaders — Hannah Wilson

Maxie Smith Memorial — Rhiannon Hix

TCAT Hartsville Certifications

Brakes and Chassis Technician — Conner Hendrix

AWS Certified Welder — Shy Ann Eaton Robinson

Pro-Cut Rotor Matching Master Technician — Morgan Malone, Kurtis Sparks

4-year Perfect Attendance — Hailey Pippin

TN Ready Graduates

Thomas Bennett, Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Camillia Copas, Mary Ellen Copas, Shy

Ann Eaton Robinson, Michaela Ford, Dawson Gass, Dylan Heady, Conner Hendrix,

Rhiannon Hix, Preston Huffines, Brianna Jackson, Allie Laguna, Morgan Malone,

Bryson Masters, Andralyn McGee, Hailey Pippin, Kurtis Sparks, Micah Thomas, Drew

Thompson, Osvaldo Utrera San Juan, Christian White, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix, Ahliyah Woodard

Honor Students — Hailey Pippin, Rhiannon Hix, Mary Ellen Copas, Adriene Carter, Camillia

Copas, Clarissa Martinez, Andralyn McGee, Dawson Gass, Martina Dismond, Aaliyah Hall

Graduating with Honors — Hailey Pippin, Rhiannon Hix, Mary Ellen Copas, Adriene Carter, Camillia Copas, Clarissa Martinez, Andralyn McGee, Dawson Gass, Martina Dismond

Graduating with State Honors — Hailey Pippin

Graduating with CTE Honors — Dawson Buck, Mary Ellen Copas, Cristina Dismond, Martina

Dismond, Dawson Gass, Rhiannon Hix, Hailey Pippin, Carlos Rodriguez,

Kurtis Sparks, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix

TN Scholars — Hailey Pippin and Mary Ellen Copas

CTE Work Ethic Distinction

Emma Brown, Dawson Buck, Adriene Carter, Mary Ellen Copas, Dawson

Gass, Aaliyah Hall, Rhiannon Hix, Allie Laguna, Clarissa Martinez, Braydon

Massengille, Nicolas McCoy, Andralyn McGee, Hailey Pippin, Kurtis Sparks,

Micah Thomas, Hannah Wilson, Kara Wix

State Representative Kelly Keisling Certificates — All seniors

