Several from Lafayette, RBS among WKU academic honorees
BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky University has released the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Their names are marked with an asterisk*.
From Lafayette
- Brenda A. Hernandez*
Jordan B. Powell
Greta L. Kreuzer
- Lucas G. Wisdom*
Selena F. Rios
- Vanessa L. May*
From Red Boiling Springs
- Hannah L. Hudson*
Student from Lafayette graduates from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
Brittany Brown of Lafayette (37083) received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Vol State honors area students for academic achievement
Volunteer State Community College congratulates the students who have achieved academic distinction for Spring 2022. The Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students that have completed a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 GPA during the awarding term.
Volunteer State Community College also recognizes students that have earned both the Dean’s List and Honor Roll recognition. Students must have accumulated a minimum of eighteen overall collegiate-level hours and complete a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 GPA during the awarding term.
Lafayette Dean’s List
• Amy Chandler
• Kyra Chandler
• Ava Cothron
• Daniel Gross
• William Harp
• Trevor Napier
• Nicolas Nisbet
• Nayeli Martinez
• Kayla Payne
• Jayden Powell
• Tia Rush
Red Boiling Springs Dean’s List
• Katie Mays-Smith
