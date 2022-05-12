Western Kentucky University recent graduate Kammie Yates of Lafayette is Scholar of the College of Health and Human Services with a major in Health Information Management. She is the daughter is Randy Yates and Kannithia Brown.
WKU graduate Hannah Hudson of Red Boiling Springs is Scholar of the Potter College of Arts & Letters with a major in Anthropology. She is the daughter of Mark and Scarlett Hudson.
Three students at Macon County High School received Dual Enrollment recognition at Volunteer State Community College, while completing their high school education. Alex Maddox and Julie Willis have both been placed on the DE Merit List for completing between 6-11 hours in collegiate level courses in the Fall 2021 semester with a college GPA of at least 3.75. Bryson Davenport has been placed on the DE Honor Roll for completing a total of at least 18 hours in collegiate level courses with a minimum college GPA of 3.75 by the Fall 2021 semester.
Macon County High School’s Brian Bilbro has been officially accepted at the following colleges: Bethel University, Cumberland University, University of Tennessee-Southern, and Berea College where he plans to major in business.
Macon County High School’s Kassadee Taylor has been accepted at Austin Peay State University and Cumberland University, where she plans to major in biology.
Macon County High School’s Landen Sudduth has been officially accepted to the University of California-Davis where he plans to major in Chemistry.
Macon County High School’s Samuel Kemp has enlisted in the United States Navy.
This year’s Macon County High School’s 2022 Progressor yearbook was dedicated to Wanda O’Donoghue, who has been a permanent substitute teacher at MCHS for many years. Yearbook Editor, Macie Dillard, selected “Mrs. O” as she is known, for this honor, due to her powerful and positive influence on students’ lives.
