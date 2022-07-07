Freed-Hardeman honors two from Lafayette
HENDERSON — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students were recognized for this achievement:
Bryli Nichols of Lafayette was named to the Dean’s List and is earning Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.
Erick Osorio of Lafayette was named to the Dean’s List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with emphasis in Exercise Science.
