A Fairlane Elementary School first grade teacher brought concerns about the school’s recent battle with COVID-19 to the Macon County School Board meeting on Sept. 7.
Ashley Willis received five minutes to speak to the board members, and her concerns led to lengthy discussion as to why the school board has elected not take any action regarding the closing of schools during the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.
“Last week, I came to the work session (on Sept. 2), and the opportunity arose to let you know about my personal situation with the COVID this year,” Willis said. “Tonight, I wanted to talk about Fairlane’s situation with the COVID. I wanted to ask the board a question … are you guys aware of how many staff and students are out due to COVID presently in Macon County?”
The board members indicated that the receive daily updates from Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles about the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“You guys know this … last week, Fairlane was significantly low on adults,” Willis said. “We had 19 out on Monday, and the rest (of the week) 18 out. We were only able to get nine subs (substitutes) each day. The people that were pulled were aides. Some people didn’t have someone pulled for them.
“Personally, in my classroom, I have a SPED (special education) student. He’s not been pulled at all for his special-education service this whole school year. I wanted to talk about how teachers are holding on with this. We are very frustrated that the situation of COVID was not even on the agenda to be spoken about.”
Willis detailed the challenges that were presented due to the staffing challenges.
“When teachers are out, subs are there,” Willis said. “More adults are there, and that’s great. When you have to help that sub because that teacher can’t come in to make plans and copies, then, our clerical aides that make our copies for us, they’re pulled for classrooms. So, then, we’re doing double duty. Then, we don’t have our pull-outs when we’re supposed to do our clerical stuff because staff’s out. I just feel like not recognizing how bad we have it in our county is frustrating to teachers.
“We’re keeping it together … barely. We’re keeping it running … barely.”
Willis pointed out that it’s impacting the quality of the instruction currently.
“The quality of instruction that is going on right now is not good,” Willis said. “I myself, this past week, had 11 students in my classroom out of 17. How much quality instruction are they getting when I have to go and make copies for this sub or help this sub or I don’t have a pull-out, and I don’t have my aide either to make those copies?
“I know that our cafeteria staff, they were two short all week long last week. We were down custodians ...”
Willis indicated that she spoke to others who had some of the same concerns.
“It was an overall hard situation, and our frustrations come from that I don’t feel like it was even acknowledged … and I’m not the only one,” Willis said. “I spoke to several people at Fairlane to get their feel, because I thought, if it’s just my opinion, I’m not going to come say anything. If I’m the only one who feels this way, I’m not going to … but it is across the board.
“It’s hard there, and I feel like it’s getting worse at (other) schools. It’s starting to amp up. At Fairlane, I feel like it was bad, because that first week, we had no protocols. It was just, if you’re positive, you stay home. I feel like that’s the way it started, and that’s why it snowballed at our school at least. I think what a lot of teachers are wondering is, what’s the plan … what’s the plan? If this continues — I mean, we’re seventh in the state right now — then what’s the plan?”
Some area school districts have closed schools for a week recently, including both Sumner County and Wilson County.
“Of course, I know that everybody has probably heard about that we’re seventh in Tennessee in new COVID cases,” Willis said. “Several counties around us are not even on the list, and they’re closed.
“We, at Fairlane … we’re so behind … I’m sorry if I get emotional. I promise that this is not just us whining that counties are out and we’re having to work. It’s not about that.”
School board member Jed Goad was the first to respond to Willis’ concerns.
“It is my understanding that the governor and the commissioner of education are pretty adamant that they’re not going to give us any relief on COVID,” Goad said. “It’s also my understanding that if we use (days out of school) that we have to use our snow days.
“I hate the fact that you all feel that way … I really do. (Boles) — and I think everybody here will agree — keeps us updated on what our numbers are. That’s a tough call for (Boles) to make. That’s a horrendous call for him to have to make, because if we do close school, how mad are you guys going to be if we have to use snow days and then have to make up days (at the end of the school year)? This is a lose-lose situation.”
Boles contacted state officials to request that Fairlane — not the whole school district — be closed temporarily, but that request was denied.
“I filed for a waiver just to shut Fairlane down and got denied based on not enough of a percentage of students (out of school),” Boles said.
Goad added, “Everybody in the system, from you guys to us, for everybody, it’s a lose-lose. I promise it’s not being overlooked. The five of us (school-board members) can go as far as the state will allow us to go. He filed for a waiver, and they told him no. We can look into going into snow days, but there has to be the understanding. We’re not always the bad people. We get zero recognition for anything we do that’s good. I promise you that. We have to go by the guidance they’re giving us unless we just use the snow days.”
Fellow school board member Lionel Borders shared concerns with the amount of impact that occurs following a temporary closure.
“Most of those systems closed down in order to clean the schools and to sanitize,” Borders said. “My question has been this … that’s great and wonderful, but are all the families and all the students going to go home and clean and sanitize? They’re going to do just like what everybody does. They’re going to go spend the night with their buddies. They’re going to go to Walmart. They’re going to take a vacation. They’re going to do all of these things, and when they come back to school, we can have the school as sanitized as we can do it, but when they walk in the building, they’re going to bring everything back into the building with them. Nobody is going to stay at home even if we close school. They’re going to go to Walmart. They’re going to go to their friend’s house.”
Board member Tim Case also addressed a potential closure.
“Since school started, I’ve asked everybody I know, in every position from high to low, what’s the solution,” Case said. “I have yet to have anybody give me an answer. I promise you that if I thought we could make this go away with a two-week shutdown — or a two-month shutdown — that I would go vote tonight to do it. I promise you that. It’s not going to go away. If I could make it go away, I would.
“There’s not been a day since school started that I haven’t thought about it, that I haven’t talked to people about it to ask those questions. There’s not a solution.”
Board member Wayne Marsh indicated that he had been a proponent closing schools last week.
“I called Mr. Boles last Friday, and we talked for 10 minutes,” Marsh said. “I tried to convince him, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week (after Labor Day), to have five days off. I’m just one person.
“He shows us day by day what’s going on and things that are going down.”
Boles remains optimistic about the situation.
“The household contact and the positive numbers are both down,” Boles said. “Tomorrow, it looks like you’ll have two or three or four (students) in each school come back. That’s what you’ll get. You’ll have a number come back, and a number go off.
“Potentially, you’re good for 90 days once you test positive unless you’re exhibiting symptoms. Hopefully, we’re going to make a (positive) turn here.”
Goad also shared thoughts about extracurricular activities if a temporary closure does occur.
“Just my opinion, if we’re too sick to go to school, then, we’re too sick to play sports,” Goad said. “Now, in saying that, that’s where the five of us will hear how awful of human beings we are if we make that decision. I want to make sure that point is known too. Just as bad as you guys are wanting us to fight to close school, I guarantee you there’s a big population in this community that’s fighting to keep school open so that they can play ball.”
Willis shared her agreement with Goad’s opinion before thanking the board for allowing her to voice her concern.
“I appreciate you telling me that it’s not been overlooked,” Willis said. “I feel like that’s what frustrated us the most. I came to the work session last Thursday to see if it was being discussed. That’s what frustrated me the most is that publicly, it was not being discussed. You know the situation. I’m glad that you guys know this, but from the public standpoint, I had no clue because it wasn’t discussed, and then, when I looked at the agenda, it wasn’t on the agenda for tonight either. That was where the frustration came from.”
The school board also voted to approve the purchase of the Manion property to use as the site for a new elementary school. The board approved to purchase 101.84 acres, with 24 acres at $24,000 per acre for a total of $596,160 to be paid from the board of education’s capital funds and the remaining 77 acres at $24,000 per acre for a total of $1,848,000 to be paid from sales-tax revenue.
At the school board’s work session five days, Mid-Tenn Engineering shared information after site studies were conducted on the land, leading up to last week’s vote.
The school board also voted to:
- Approve a measure to create a special-education paraprofessional position at Macon County Junior High School
- Approve the hiring of a temporary maintenance position who will work 30 hours per week until Macon County Schools Maintenance Supervisor Randy Robinson is able to return to work
- Approve a measure to increase the number of days in the county’s COVID-19 relief policy from 10 days to 14 days
- Approve to revise policy 4.501 on the second reading pertaining to school volunteers
- Approve to revise policy 4.206 on the second reading pertaining to special programs
- Approve to revise policy 4.301 on the second reading pertaining to interscholastic athletics
- Approve to re-elect Goad as the board chairman
- Approve to elect Case as the board vice chairman
- Approve to advertise for school audit bids for the 2021-22 school year
- Approve to advertise for bids for the roof of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s (TCAT) Red Boiling Springs campus
- Approve pay for half of the roof at the TCAT Red Boiling Springs campus contingent on Jackson County paying for the remainder
- Table the Upland Group’s proposal for the new elementary school
- Approve to revise policy 4.6031 on the first reading pertaining to promotion and retention
- Approve to revise policy 6.200 and waive the second reading pertaining to attendance
- Approve to donate $28,619.09 to the Macon County High School softball program for fence repairs and equipment purchases
- Approve to donate $26,208.75 to the Red Boiling Springs High School baseball program for fence replacement, backstop replacement and for new bleachers
- Approve the Esser 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 spending plans
- Approve the student disciplinary hearing committee for the 2021-22 school year
- Approve the sick leave bank request committee for the 2021-22 school year
- Approve the school fundraiser request for the 2021-22 school year
