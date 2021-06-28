A Westmoreland man was found in a closet after he allegedly previously evaded law-enforcement officers multiple times.
Michael Mungle, 48, faces a series of charges after he was arrested last Sunday.
According to arrest reports, on May 20, Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Justin Cobble attempted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe due to a registration violation. The vehicle was driven by Mungle, according to the report.
However, the vehicle fled, and it was learned that Mungle’s license was revoked due to a failure to pay fines. The report states that Mungle had two prior convictions of evading in Sumner County.
Then, on June 14, Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Adam Cothron knew that Mungle had active warrants out in Macon County due to evading officers by using a vehicle. On that date, Cothron saw Mungle in the yard of a house at Old Highway 52 and Howell Road.
Mungle was told to stop but fled on foot. Cothron gave chase, pursing Mungle around the house, behind the house, through a field and around a shed before Cothron caught up to Mungle.
Cothron had to forcibly place Mungle’s hands behind his back, and on the way to jail, Mungle placed the handcuffs in front of him and attempted to break them, forcing him to be restrained again.
However, Mungle was never booked into jail on that date, managing to evade officers.
Then, on June 27, four officers from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department went to an Old Highway 52 residence in Westmoreland — in the western portion of Macon County — to serve an arrest warrant on Mungle.
Upon arrival, deputy Brian Trask knocked on the door and spoke to a female, which was Mungle’s girlfriend. She said that Mungle wasn’t there.
Another female who was at the residence was asked to put the dog away so that the officers could search the residence, and she did so.
Trask and fellow deputy Jake Ayers entered the residence announced their presence and asked Mungle to come out with his hands up, but he did not do so.
Trask went around to the closet and saw what appeared to be a person’s legs laying in the closet. Mungle’s upper half of his body was concealed.
The deputies gave multiple verbal commands for Mungle to show his hands, but he refused.
Trask and Ayers went to the closet and saw Mungle’s hands and placed him under arrest.
Mungle was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, misuse of a vehicle tag and a financial responsibility violation.
His bond was set at $9,500, and his court date is slated for July 28.
