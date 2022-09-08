JUSTICE PHOTO

The Thin Blue Line American Flag, which is at the center of a Mt. Juliet controversy, was taken down from the city property.

Recently-obtained emails contradict a characterization provided to the Lebanon Democrat by Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice regarding a Blue Lives Matter flag on city property and his controversial follow-up Facebook posts.

In his interview at the time, Justice indicated that the writer of the email “did not like that we were flying a flag that supported police officers on city property.”

