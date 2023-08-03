EMS shortage photo

As part of the training class being offered to meet the critical shortage of emergency medical services personnel, area students, such as Kara Bergdorff, had the chance for hands-on training in addition to classroom instruction.

 Submitted

The shortage of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers across the nation has hit a critical level, which has added to the existing healthcare crisis.

Unfortunately, the issue is hitting smaller rural areas harder than larger cities, and Tennessee is no exception.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.